Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday accused the state government of trying to cover up alleged irregularities in police recruitment.

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister claimed that there have been several complaints of large-scale irregularities in police recruitment.

Thakur said the two persons arrested in connection with the matter have reportedly confessed to have received Rs 34 lakh.

The candidates have also alleged irregularities, but the government is wary of taking stringent action, he added.

The former chief minister alleged that deals worth crores of rupees have surfaced with regard to this recruitment process.

Thakur said the candidates, mostly females, alleged in Chamba that some people were allowed to appear in the examination with mobile devices but nobody stopped them.

The allegations can be verified through the CCTV footage, he added.

Taking a jibe at the government, the former chief minister said if the regime can format Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi's pen drive then it can format the CCTV footage as well.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18.

Raising questions on the “impartiality” of the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma had during the hearing in this matter earlier alleged that a pen drive was recovered from Negi's pocket on March 18, but it was hidden by an assistant sub inspector and even formatted.

Escalating his attack on the government, Thakur said this "matter is very sensitive and serious".

"But instead of coming out with facts, the government is trying to hush up the matter," he alleged.

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cheating racket in Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination that was conducted on June 15.

The accused have been identified as Vikram and Balvinder alias Sonu Jaryal, both residents of Jawali, in Kangra district.

A senior official had earlier said that a joint team of the security branch and police detained a few suspicious individuals outside an examination centre in Palampur after receiving a tip-off about individuals attempting to cheat aspirants by promising to help them pass the exam in exchange for money.

