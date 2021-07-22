New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated CT scan facilities at two city government-run hospitals and said these facilities will help in easier detection of COVID-19 cases.

These state-of-the-art machines will further strengthen the basic health infrastructure in the city, he said.

Jain inaugurated a "128 slice CT scan machine" at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and a "32 slice CT scan machine and 1.5 Tesla MRI machine" at the Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, the health department said in a statement.

With the new CT scan and MRI machines, people will now be able to get costly tests done for absolutely free, the minister said.

"The new CT scan machine at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will make the detection of COVID-19 cases easier, and benefit about 25 lakh population in west Delhi. Various types of health facilities can now be availed by Delhiites under one roof," he said.

The inauguration was done in the presence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and AAP West Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon.

Jain said, "These machines will further strengthen the health system of the Kejriwal government hospitals. People will be able to avail various types of health facilities under one roof and will also get medical tests worth thousands of rupees done for absolutely free."

"This is a state-of-the-art machine which will be helpful in the treatment of emergency and trauma cases and will benefit approximately 25 lakh population of west Delhi. It will also make Covid detection easier," he also tweeted after inaugurating the facility at DDU Hospital.

The pandemic has made us feel the need of providing better healthcare facilities, as better health care can help in saving the precious lives of the people. Therefore, the Delhi government is making such worthwhile efforts in this particular direction, he said.

