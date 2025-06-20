Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 20 (ANI): Jaipur Airport received a bomb threat on Thursday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, police said.

According to Airport Police Station officials, the threat message was received on the police control room's WhatsApp helpline number. Following the alert, a joint search operation was launched by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport premises.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Congress Leader Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Extending Greetings on 55th Birthday.

"No suspicious object was found during the search operation," Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Basera said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight was received at the Hyderabad airport, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, the GMR group said in an official statement.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: Visavadar and Kadi Seats Witness Over 54% Voter Turnout.

Following the threat, the authorities launched a high-alert operation at the airport.

"A bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 06:31 hrs on 18th June 2025. The flight landed safely. A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP," GMR said.

Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Begumpet said, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later."

Authorities launched extensive checks with the help of bomb detection and disposal teams. As of now, no suspicious objects have been found.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after receiving a bomb threat.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.

Similarly, on Monday, officials informed that Lufthansa flight LH752, which was flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received. A committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)