Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): Jaipur Police claimed to have busted two fraudulent call centres operating in the city, leading to the arrest of seven persons.

According to police, the crackdown was led by DCP (South) Rajrishi Raj Verma, as part of an ongoing effort to curb cybercrime.

Police seized ten computers, two laptops, 32 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, 30 ATM cards, a cheque book, and cash worth Rs 2,35,000, all allegedly used in the racket.

The gang's leader, identified as history-sheeter Rakesh alias Honey, was among those arrested, officials said.

DCP Verma said law enforcement or government agencies never conduct inquiries over phone calls, but only through formal letters or summons.

"Any law enforcement or government agencies will not conduct inquiries over the phone; instead, they will send a formal letter or properly summon individuals. If there is any doubt about the authenticity of a call, link, or message received, individuals are advised to visit their nearest police station for guidance. In case of any incident, immediate reporting is crucial for further action," he said.

The officer also cautioned against the growing trend of risky acts for social media attention.

"The authorities monitor such activities and counsel individuals without criminal records to prevent future incidents, while taking stricter action against those who follow gangsters or antisocial elements. The message to youth is to choose achievers in various fields as role models, rather than gangsters or other criminal elements. The message to youth is to choose achievers in various fields as role models instead of gangsters or criminal elements," he added. (ANI)

