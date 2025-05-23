Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] May 23 (ANI): In a unique initiative to alleviate stress and promote well-being among police personnel, a Laughter Yoga Session was organised at the Police Commissionerate in Jaipur.

The event, facilitated by the Ashram organisation, aimed to foster personnel's mental and physical fitness.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The visuals from the event showed that police personnel participated in the event and enjoyed the laughter therapy session in the commissionerate.

Yogesh Dadhich, ACP (Traffic & Administration), highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, "Police personnel lead highly stressful lives due to the demanding nature of our work. The constant tension in our operations, day and night, prompted the Commissioner of Police and senior officials to explore ways to reduce stress. Today, we organised an event at the traffic police lines and various stations, inviting select personnel to participate. The Ashram organisation facilitated this program, and the feedback from our constables and head constables has been overwhelmingly positive."

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Talent Final Winner Is Monica Kezia Sembiring of Indonesia, Miss India Nandini Gupta Steals the Show With Her 'Dhol Baje' Garba Performance (View Pics).

He further added that such events are helpful for overall healthy well-being and that he planned to conduct such programs in the future.

"We are happy to have conducted this event and plan to hold more such programs to promote bonding, mental and physical fitness, and effective performance among our personnel," he said.

Pooja Sharma, Secretary of the Laughter Club, emphasised the broader impact of the initiative, saying, "The police administration shoulders the immense responsibility of public safety. Our organisation aims to conduct activities that help police personnel stay healthy and joyful. The public often perceives the police as serious, so we strive to showcase the smiling faces of our jawans, especially women in the force. Our goal is to promote health and happiness through laughter. For years, our Laughter Club has worked to bring laughter back into people's busy lives, and we are committed to continuing this mission."

The event marks a significant step toward prioritising the mental and emotional well-being of police personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)