New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

"Good to welcome back @JoaoCravinho, now as FM of Portugal. Appreciate the strong and consistent support extended by Portugal in building our ties with the EU," Jaishankar tweeted after their bilateral meeting.

"Discussed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Jaishankar also held a "useful meeting" with the foreign minister of "valued Indian Ocean neighbour" Madagascar, Richard J Rand.

"Discussed taking forward our development partnership, focusing on food and health security, capability building and the digital domain," Jaidhankar said.

"In line with our SAGAR policy, will cooperate closely on furthering regional security," he said.

