New Delhi, April 27: A sex racket being operated from a spa has been busted and seven persons, including five prostitutes, arrested in this connection, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, information regarding a sex racket being run in a spa and massage parlour named "The Space Spa" was received on Tuesday and a raid was conducted by the Special Staff of the Central District and seven persons arrested, including the spa owners - Deepak Kumar and his wife Babita. Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police Busted Sex Racket Operating From Spa Centre, 11 Women Arrested.

The police have registered a case under section 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act 1956 at the Patel Nagar police station. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused couple was the mastermind and they were running this sex racket in the garb of spa and massage parlour.

Huge cache of obscene material was also recovered from the spot, the police said. "Sustained interrogation is done to know the previous similar crime committed by them and details of their other associates, if any," police added.

