New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed a host of issues ahead of ASEAN-INDIA foreign ministerial dialogue.

Balakrishnan, Vietnam's Bui Thanh Son and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi have already arrived in the national capital for the two-day India-ASEAN talks beginning Thursday.

India is hosting the foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping.

"Warm welcome to my friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Will have the ASEAN-India co-chair meeting and take forward our bilateral agenda," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

