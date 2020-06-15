Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Jaishankar to Deliver Keynote Address at Third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants Today

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 10:06 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants today at 11 a.m.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983.

Also Read | India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

