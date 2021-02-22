Jalna, Feb 22 (PTI) Four people were arrested for a house break-in in Jalna and stolen goods worth Rs 13.38 lakh were recovered, police said on Monday.

Among those arrested for the theft that took place in the home of a jeweller on February 14 is a jeweller who bought stolen gold, an official said.

The thieves had escaped with Rs 29 lakh in gold, silver and cash, and efforts were on to recover the rest of the booty, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)