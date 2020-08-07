Jalna, Aug 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually exploiting a minor girl in Jalna in Maharashtra.

District and Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak also fined Shaikh Ishaque Moosa Rs 10,000, and he will have to undergo further three years in jail if he fails to pay the amount, said assistant government pleader Jayshree Borade Sai.

Also Read | OCI Card Holders Allowed to Enter India From Countries With 'Air Bubble' Arrangements, Says MHA.

Moosa, a resident of Partur tehsil here, had kidnapped and sexually exploited the 15-year-old victim on the pretext of marriage in June, 2017, she said.

Her mother filed a missing person complaint on June 6 that year and Partur police later freed the girl from Beed and arrested Moosa under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC, the assistant government pleader said.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Issues Revised Guidelines For International Returnees: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Eight witnesses were examined in the case, Sai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)