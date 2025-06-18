Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received the first batch of Hajj pilgrims at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday night, following their return.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 164 pilgrims, including 81 women and 83 men, returned following their sacred Hajj 2025 journey to Jaipur. The pilgrims, who completed the Hajj pilgrimage, were welcomed by officials, members of the Rajasthan State Hajj Committee, and family members.

This first flight arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is part of 17 flights scheduled to bring back pilgrims until June 29. Each flight has a capacity of 165 passengers.

While speaking to ANI, Fattu Khan, from Alwar, a pilgrim expressed satisfaction, stating, "It was very good, it was excellent. People are saying that for the first time, the arrangements have been so good, and the air conditioning worked well throughout the journey. We heard that it's very hot, but we didn't feel it at all."

"It was a very good journey. Everyone got good facilities there, and the journey was good. It is a matter of great pleasure," another pilgrim from Alwar added.

Some of the pilgrims expressed that they prayed for peace in the world due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. "We prayed for peace. Especially for our country. May peace be maintained in our country and in the rest of the world." Abdul Ghafoor, a hajj pilgrim, said.

In Islam, it is obligatory for every individual to fulfill five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. This year, the Hajj was performed between June 4 and June 9 in Saudi Arabia. The first batch of annual Hajj pilgrims from India started from early May itself. According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a total of 1,22,518 hajj pilgrims undertook the sacred journey, with the first flights taking off from Lucknow and Hyderabad itself. (ANI)

