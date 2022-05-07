Srinagar, May 7 (PTI) Militants shot at and injured a police personnel here in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The injured constable has been shifted to a hospital.

"Around 8:40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city," a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.

