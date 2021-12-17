Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 136 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,39,540, while two new deaths were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 40 were from the Jammu division and 96 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 54 cases followed by 18 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,448 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,33,582, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,510 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

