Bhopal, December 17: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself during a video call to his relative in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. The incident took place in the Habibganj locality of the city on Wednesday evening. The police did not recover suicide near the body. The man reportedly called his brother-in-law in an inebriated state. Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self Days After His Wife Was Raped And Killed by Her Father For Marrying Outside Caste.

The deceased has been identified as Sajan Jadhav. As per the report published in The Times of India, the man vandalised the belongings of his house during the video call. The man even told his relative that he would commit suicide. Immediately after the call, the man's brother-in-law rushed to his house. After reaching there, he found Jadhav hanging.

The deceased had even tried to end his life in the past too. The man lived with his mother in the Khushinagar area of Habibganj. The exact cause as to why the man took the extreme step is still not known. The body was sent for postmortem. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter.

In another incident, a debt-ridden man allegedly consumed poison along with four of his family members, of whom two have died in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The man, his wife and elder daughter survived the suicide bid, while his mother and younger daughter died. The family took the extreme step by lacing cold drinks with poison and consuming them live on WhatsApp to their friends and relatives.

