Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,24,813, while the Union Territory registered first death due to the virus in the past three days, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 44 were from the Jammu division and 122 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 57 cases followed by 19 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,149 active cases in the Union Territory, while 3,19,259 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease was 4,405 as one new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 44 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

