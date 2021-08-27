Navi Mumbai, August 27: A case of online fraud has been reported from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra where a movie producer was duped of Rs 1.35 lakh by cyber crooks. Reports inform that the 33-year-old man hails from the Kamothe area in Navi Mumbai. He was cheated by fraudsters after created a mobile app for betting on games. According to a report by TOI, the fraudsters lured the man of handsome profits on betting via the mobile app and also took 40% commission from him. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

The TOI report adds that the victim created a user ID, linked it to his e-wallet and then transferred money to his bank account. The man when he laid bets by transferring money the fraudsters added profits to his account. However, after gaining his confidence, the fraudsters deleted his account and managed to dupe him of Rs 1.35 lakh that was deposited in his account. Gujarat Man Duped of Rs 93,000 by Scanning QR Codes While Trying to Sell Cupboard Online.

According to a complaint filed by Aditya Singh, his friend Kanha Singh sent two files, geekcloudapp.apk and betfairapp.apk, and told him to download them on August 6. After downloading the files, Singh fell prey to the scam of betting via the app. After the incident came to light, the Kamothe police registered an FIR against the accused, who was booked under sections 419 and 420 of IPC along with sections 66( c) and 66 (d) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

