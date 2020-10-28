Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 536 fresh COVID-19 cases, while four fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 93,213 and death toll to 1,455, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 199 are from Jammu and 337 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 131 new cases, followed by 118 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 6,976 active cases, while 84782 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, four deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K – three in Jammu region and one in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,455.

