Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) Sleuths of the Jammu Crime Branch on Wednesday raided the house and hideouts of an alleged cricket bookie in Punjab as part of the investigation into a case lodged against him here, police said.

A police spokesperson said Jatin alias "Raja", a resident of Mukerian area of Punjab, was operating as a bookie in northern parts of India and was constantly evading arrest by frequently changing his location.

He said a team of the Jammu Crime Branch conducted raids in the house of the notorious Indian Premier League (IPL) bookie at Mukerian and his hideouts However, he was not found during the raids and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

The spokesperson said the accused is wanted in a case registered against him by the Crime Branch early this year.

