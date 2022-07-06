New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that 'Jan Bhaagidari has played an important role in writing a new story of development for Assam and New India.'

"People's movements protected the cultural heritage and Assamese pride, now Assam is writing a new development story with the help of public participation,"he said.

"Agradoot newspapers have always contributed to keeping the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat alive," he said while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers today via video conferencing.

"Indian language journalism has played a key role in Indian tradition, culture, freedom struggle and the development journey"

Appreciating the progress in the development of India, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when Assam is fighting floods, I wish to assure the people of the state that the Central and State Governments are working together to ease this difficult situation."

"Jan Bhaagidari has played an important role in writing a new story of development for Assam and for #NewIndia," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on July 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, senior journalist of Assam. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam, the Prime Minister's office said. (ANI)

