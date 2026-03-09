Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Japan Embassy's Minister for Political Affairs, Abe Noriaki, paid a courtesy call on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Chief Minister's office in Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders held meaningful discussions on the prospects of industrial investment, economic cooperation and development opportunities in the state.

Chief Minister Sai extended a warm welcome to Abe Noriaki by presenting him with a traditional shawl and a statue of Lord Shri Ram.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sai also referred to his visit to Japan and briefed the Japanese diplomat about the state government's new industrial policy, investment-friendly initiatives and the wide range of opportunities available across various sectors.

CM Sai highlighted that Chhattisgarh offers strong potential for industrial growth owing to its robust infrastructure, abundant natural resources and a conducive environment for investment, which together provide attractive prospects for investors.

MLA Kiran Dev and MLA Sushant Shukla were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

