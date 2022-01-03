Gandhinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A cycle rally of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel was flagged off from Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Monday which will cover a distance of over 3,000 km in the next 49 days to reach Imphal on February 20.

A total of 75 cyclists from the CAPFs are participating in this cyclathon which has been organised by the Border Security Force (BSF), Gujarat Frontier, under the 'Fit India Movement' to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a BSF release said.

The CAPFs participating in the cyclathon include 15 (jawans) from the BSF, and ten each from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles, it said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, BSF IG Gyanendra Singh Malik, state DGP Ashish Bhatia and other top officials were present, the release said.

Through this cyclathon, various messages of the Central government about 'Fit India', 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', 'Green Village, Clean Village', and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' will be relayed to the public, it said.

