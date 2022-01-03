Jabalpur, January3: A 16-year old girl was kidnapped in a car and gangraped by her maternal cousin and two of his friends in Jabalpur on Saturday night. The three accused are currently in police custody. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: ‘Fake’ Policeman Rapes Two Minor Girls Who Were Celebrating New Year With Male Friends; Arrested

The cousin had gone to her house around midnight on Saturday and asked for some water, said Ravindra Singh, officer in charge of the police control room, according to a report by The Times of India.

"He went away after that but returned in a car with two friends and called her over the phone, asking her to step out of the house for a while, Singh said. Since they are close relatives, she thought nothing of it and went out to meet her, say police.

The trio forced her into the car and drove to a deserted area where they took turns to rape her, say police. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes 23-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Video; Case Registered

They dropped the traumatized girl near her home and threatened her not to tell anyone about it. "But she immediately confided in her father, who rushed to the police station. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and all three accused have been arrested," said Singh.

