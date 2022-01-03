Begusarai, January 3: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday evening. The minor girl was reportedly stabbed by miscreants after a failed attempt to gangrape her. The incident took place under the Dandari police station area of the district. The victim went out of her house after she got a call on her mobile phone. Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death By Distant Relative; Accused Absconding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, about half-an-hour later, the girl’s family received information that the victim was lying wounded besides a village road. The girl reportedly received the call from a boy. The girl was rushed to a hospital. Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Contract Killers Hired By Husband In Malviya Nagar; Three Arrested.

The girl was first taken to Dandari PHC. Doctors then referred her to the Sadar hospital for further treatment. The victim’s statement was recorded by the police. The girl told the police that she had received the call from her friend named Raushan Kumar. After receiving the call, she went to meet him near the village school building.

When the couple was chatting, a group of three boys approached them. Kumar fled from the spot. As per the media report, the accused tried to rape the girl. However, when the girl resisted, one of the accused took out a knife and stabbed her. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).