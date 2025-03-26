New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday took on Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on funds allocated for Scheduled Tribe welfare, asking if a Census had been conducted in the country or the state he hailed from.

Asking supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the actor-politician said she also hailed from Madhya Pradesh, the home state of the minister.

At this, Kumar said when a minister stood up to answer in Parliament, he did not represent a particular region but the entire country.

This prompted Bachchan to say that she asked her question in the context of the minister answering a query by another member specifically about funds allocated to Madhya Pradesh for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

She said she had seen the plight of Scheduled Tribes in the state and wanted to know how much money was utilised, what amount was returned and if any Census was conducted.

"The minister replied on Madhya Pradesh. You come from Madhya Pradesh and I also asked the same about Madhya Pradesh and not the entire country. You were specifically answering about Madhya Pradesh. How can you just suddenly change and say you are talking of the entire country?" Bachchan said.

"Give us the Census. Have you taken a Census of the entire country and at least Madhya Pradesh, since you are from Madhya Pradesh?" the Samajwadi Party member said.

The Union minister said the answer was provided in its entirety and placed on record all work being carried out under PM-AJAY (Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana) in Madhya Pradesh.

"I can place the same on record once again. The answer is authentic and I take all responsibility on myself," he said.

