Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, the officials said.

A JCB came under the avalanche, which was about 150-200 ft in length and 15-20 ft high, they said.

Also Read | EU Passes Law to Ban Sale of CO2-emitting Cars by 2035.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the operator, identified as Javid Ahmad Zagoo, a resident of Dessu Khandipora area of Larnoo in the district, was rescued, they said.

Zagoo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)