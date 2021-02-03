Banda (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old jeweller was shot dead by unidentified men in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Jitendra Soni alias Chhotta was attacked in Jabrapur village around 6 pm, SHO of Fatehganj police station Nandram Prajapati said.

He was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop, the SHO said.

Police said the reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and the matter was being probed.

