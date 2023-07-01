New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Days after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by two people in southwest Delhi, a video of the incident has surfaced online.

Police said information about the killing was received on June 24 around 7:15 pm. It was reported to the Police Control Room (PCR) that a man has been stabbed near Barat Ghar in Jharera village in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Also Read | GST Added to Revenue Buoyancy, Helped Bring Down Taxes for Common Man, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the nine second video, two people are seen attacking the man. One of them caught hold of the man while the other attacked him with a knife.

Vikas and Vanshu were arrested on June 25 for killing Ashish alias Dhanu, a resident of Jharera, police said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves Removal, Transplantation of Trees for New Defence Facility Construction.

Police had collected the medico legal certificate of Ashish from the AIIMS Trauma Centre and recorded the statement of his father and an eyewitness, a senior official said.

The victim's father had said that around 6 pm, Vikas and Vanshu, also residents of Jharera, came to his house and Ashish went along with them on a scooter, police said.

They said Vikas and Vanshu have criminal background, and sensing danger, Ashish's father started following them.

The official said according to the father, around 6.30 pm, Vikas and Vanshu along with Ashish reached near Barat Ghar.

An argument broke out, and Vikas caught hold of Ashish while Vanshu started stabbing him with a knife, the official said citing the father's statement.

He tried to save his son with the help of others, police said and added that the accused managed to escape. Ashish was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police said that according to the accused, the incident was a result of enmity.

They had made a plan and invited Ashish to have liquor. An argument broke out and he was stabbed to death, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)