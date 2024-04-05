Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 5 (PTI) BJP Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi on Friday cautioned Chief Minister Champai Soren, warning him of potential jail time if he continues to overlook the loot of the state's "jal, jungle, jameen" akin to his predecessor Hemant Soren.

Marandi said Hemant was involved in scams, which led to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Hemant is a king of scams and that is why the ED arrested and sent him to jail," Marandi said while addressing at BJP's booth-level workers meeting here.

"As the ED probed the scam layer by layer, disclosures indicated Hemant Soren's direct involvement in the loots in Jharkhand," he said.

"If Chief Minister Champai Soren continued to overlook the loot in the state like Hemant did, he should also be prepared to go to jail," Marandi warned.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership achievements over the past decade, expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects in the upcoming elections.

"This is one of the reasons why NDA is confident of achieving 400-plus seats in the general elections," he added.

Marandi underscored BJP's stature as the largest party among democratic nations and urged party workers to remain focused on their goals despite opposition propaganda.

He exuded confidence in BJP's ability to secure all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, affirming the significance of grassroots party workers.

