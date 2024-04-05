Mariani, April 5: In a shocking incident in Assam, a woman tourist from Nepal visiting the state faced alleged harassment and assault by a group, including a reporter, in Mariani, reportedly for "dressing like a boy". In a distressing video shared on social media, the victim recounted being verbally and physically assaulted, with her shirt torn by the group, including a reporter. She further claimed that police officers mocked her when she attempted to file a complaint.

The woman, recounting her ordeal, stated, "Just for being a girl with short hair and for taking a stroll in the neighbourhood at night, I was harassed both verbally and physically by some people in the neighbourhood in Mariani, Assam." She described how she was dragged out of a cab and subjected to racial slurs and physical assault, leading her to contemplate suicide. She expressed bewilderment over her mistreatment, questioning whether it was merely for exercising her freedom. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Dergaon Bus Accident, Offers Condolences to Bereaved Families.

Nepali Tourist Harassed in Assam

Assam Police Registers Case

Update regarding allegations of an assault on an individual from Nepal. A case has been registered in this regard. SDPO Titabor is in touch with the complainant and is closely supervising further action as per the law.@DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 4, 2024

In her narration, the victim recounted her futile attempts to seek help from the police, alleging mockery and dismissal of her complaint, advising her to seek legal recourse through the court system, adding to her trauma. According to a report by the Times of India, the accused reporter, identified as Bobby Choudhary, reportedly had connections with the police, exacerbating the victim's sense of helplessness. Assam Government Introduces Bill Imposing Rs 10 Crore Fine, 10 Years Jail if Found Cheating in Public Recruitment Exams.

The victim's post, which tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, appealed for their intervention in securing justice.Responding to the outcry, Assam Police assured that a case had been registered and that the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Titabor town was in contact with the complainant. They pledged to closely monitor developments and take necessary action in accordance with the law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).