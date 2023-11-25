Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev accused the Jharkhand government of giving protection to Bangladeshi infiltrators and said that whenever the state government is questioned about Bangladeshi infiltrators, the state government starts blaming the central government to save itself.

Addressing the press conference, Pratul Shahdev said "The central government has given the right to the state government to identify infiltrators in the state and their fake Aadhaar cards can also be cancelled. Despite this, the state government says that we do not have the rights. The government officials are also engaged in hiding the case of Bangladeshi infiltrators. The officials of Lohardaga, Dumka, Jamtara, and Godda have wrongly submitted reports in the case of Bangladeshi infiltrators."

"It has been clearly stated by Soren government that in these districts there has been no infiltration by Bangladeshi infiltrators," he added.

He also alleged that the Bangladeshi infiltrators take shelter in the border madrasas and locals are being trapped and converted by them.

"Despite this, in June 2023, a report was issued by the Special Branch of the state government in which it was said that there was information about the entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators into the state. But Bangladeshi infiltrators are being used to enjoy power in the state. The report clearly states that Bangladeshi infiltrators first reach Jharkhand, after which they take shelter in the madrassas at the border and the process of making local documents is also there. Even local innocent tribal girls are being trapped and converted by Bangladeshi infiltrators," he added.

Earlier, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and state BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday termed religious conversion a "major problem" not only in the state but also in the entire country and further suggested conserving the religious places to deal with the issue.

Speaking to ANI in an interview, Babulal Marandi also accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government led by state Chief Minister Hemant Soren of promoting religious conversion in the state.

"Religious conversion is a major problem, not only for Jharkhand but the entire country. The previous state government had formed laws to punish anyone who converts people by luring them or forcefully after a complaint is made against them," the 65-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader told ANI when asked if illegal conversions gained momentum in Jharkhand soon after Hemant Soren government came in power. (ANI)

