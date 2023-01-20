Ranchi [India], January 20 (ANI): The BJP's Jharkhand unit will hold its State Executive meeting at Deoghar on January 23-24.

Addressing a press conference here, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said the party is going to register a historic win in the 2024 general elections.

The State Executive meeting will include seven sessions. Prakash said political resolutions will be discussed and adopted at the meeting. A strategy will be chalked out to reach out to people at the grass root level, he added.The Jharkhand BJP chief highlighted the success of the recently concluded national executive meeting of the party.

"The country is moving ahead in terms of economy. The country's stature has become high globally under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP concluded on Tuesday in the national capital.

In his valedictory address at the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about areas where the party needs to be strengthened ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM called upon party functionaries to forge connections with people from all sections of society with sensitivity, without worrying about votes.

According to sources, in the executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi asked to establish a relationship with the professionals and educated people of the minority community, including Bohra and Pasmanda Muslims, as well as Sikh and Christian communities, without worrying about votes.

PM said BJP is not only concerned about votes but rather wants to bring change in the society and country. He advised the party leaders to reach out to all sections of society, besides going to universities and churches.

On the closing day of the National Executive meeting, the party adopted a political resolution, social and economic resolution and resolution on foreign policies focused on India's G20 presidency. (ANI)

