Ranchi, July 27: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced hiking Dearness Allowance for state government employees from present 17 per cent to 28 per cent as done for the central government staff recently. The decision which will be effective from July 1 was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Centre on July 14 had announced to increased the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central employees after a gap of one-and-half years from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, benefiting nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners.

"Approval has been given to increase dearness allowance rates from 17 per cent to 28 per cent to the state government employees with effect from 1st July, 2021 in the revised pay scale (7th central pay scale) with effect from January 1, 2016," a state government spokesperson said addressing the media after the cabinet meeting. 7th Pay Commission News: Haryana Govt Hikes Rate of Dearness Allowance of Pensioners From 17% to 28%.

Consent has also been given to increase the rates of dearness relief to the pensioners/family pensioners of the state government with effect from 1st July 2021, the official said.

The Rajasthan government on July 14 had decided to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Haryana government on July 24 had announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

The Karnataka government on July 26 had ordered releasing additional instalments of dearness allowance, revising it rom the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent for the period January 2020 to June 2021, which it had frozen in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Union government on July 14 had increased the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) after a gap of one-and-half years from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, benefiting nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners. The new rates of DA and DR, which will impose an annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the central exchequer, will come into effect from July 2021, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur had said. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News for Central Government Employees, Another Hike in DA Likely Soon.

In an another important decsion, the Jharkhand cabinet approved about 27 km road project to be built at a cost of Rs 177 crore. "The government has approved a project for widening of "Barlanga-Nemra-Pirgul-Kasmar (on Bahadurpur NH-23)-Kasmar-Khairachtar- West Bengal border road, a statement government spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting. The project will be implemented by the Jharkhand state Highways Authority.

The project pertains to strengthening/reconstruction of the strech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)