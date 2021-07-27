Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Haryana Government has increased the Dearness Allowance for pensioners and family pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This increase in Dearness Allowance will be applicable from July 1, 2021.

In a letter issued by the Finance Department as per which the increased Dearness Allowance subsumes the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The rate of Dearness Relief for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021 shall remain at 17 per cent.

According to a statement from the Haryana government, it is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar had recently announced to increase the rate of Dearness Allowance for the employees and pensioners of Haryana from 17 per cent to 28 per cent on the lines of the Government of India.

About 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state would be benefitted from this move. This will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crores per month on the State Exchequer. (ANI)

