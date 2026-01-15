Jamshedpur, January 15: Two construction workers were killed and another was injured on Thursday after a service lift malfunctioned at an under-construction power plant in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. The incident occurred in the Ghatsila subdivision while the workers were engaged in high-altitude masonry work. The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Dhalbhumgarh police station. The victims, identified by authorities as Sadique and Ishtkar—both in their mid-20s—were working on the ceramic brick lining of a massive chimney at a private company’s power project. Thailand Train Accident: 22 Dead After Construction Crane Collapse Derails Express Train in Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to preliminary police reports, the workers were using a temporary construction lift to reach their designated height when the mechanism developed a technical snag midway. The lift reportedly jerked or partially gave way, causing the occupants to fall from a significant height. While one labourer managed to save himself by gripping a safety wire, the other two sustained grievous injuries upon impact. Co-workers and site supervisors rushed to the scene immediately after the malfunction. The two critically injured men were transported to MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur. Despite medical intervention, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment later that afternoon. The third worker, who survived the fall by clinging to a wire, is currently being treated for minor injuries and shock. His condition is reported to be stable. Pune Lift Collapse: Elevator With 6, Including Child, Crashes in Maharashtra’s Wagholi, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Local police have cordoned off the chimney site and initiated a probe into the cause of the mechanical failure. Investigators are looking into whether the lift had undergone recent safety audits and if the load exceeded the specified capacity at the time of the accident. Authorities are also investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the private contractor or the plant management regarding safety protocols. This incident adds to a series of recent industrial accidents in Jharkhand’s construction and mining sectors, where worker safety remains a point of contention for local labour unions. In late 2025, similar concerns were raised following a wall collapse at a coal mine in Hazaribagh, leading to calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations. The families of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

