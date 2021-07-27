New Delhi, July 27: Central government employees, receiving pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, may soon get a good news. The Centre is yet to announce a hike in dearness allowance or DA for July to December period. While no official statement has been issued in this regard, a report said the announcement on hike in DA is likely to be made soon. Here it may be noted that the DA is hiked twice every year - in January and July. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

From July 1, central government employees will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. The last increase of 4 percent was announced in January this year. But the increment due from July 2021 has not been announced. According to a report by DNA, the Centre may announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon. If the Centre approves 3 percent hike, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

According to the data released by All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) from January to May, a 3 percent hike in DA is expected. Another recent report by DNA, the AICPI has reached 120.6 following an increase of 0.5 points in the index for May 2021.

The Ministry of Labour has not released the data for June. The report noted that it is highly unlikely that there will be any major increment in June data. If the AICPI touches 130 in June, a hike of 4 percent in DA may be announced. But it is impossible for AICPI to jump 10 points in a month, hence, a 3 percent hike in DA is more likely.

