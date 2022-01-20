Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Jharkhand government decreased the RT-PCR testing rates from Rs 400 to Rs 300 and Rapid Antigen testing rates from Rs 150 to Rs 50 on Thursday, as per a government order.

An additional charge of Rs 100 will have to be given for a home visit to collect the samples.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

The decision was taken after seeing a drop in prices of the kits and prices of testing witnessed in other states of the country.

The order will be applicable with immediate effect. (ANI)

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi to Withdraw New IAS Cadre Rules, Calls Them ‘Draconian, Non-Federal’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)