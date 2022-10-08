Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police have booked 11 people for allegedly beating a man to death over the matter of an inter-community love affair in the Mahuatand Police Station limits of the Dhawaia village of the state, the police informed on Friday.

"In Dhawaiya village of Mahuatand police station area, villagers killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hailed from a Muslim community and was having an affair with a woman of a different community. As the locals were not happy with this, they attacked him yesterday (Thursday)," said Superintendent of Police, Bokaro.

Also Read | Jharkhand Man, Found Dead on September 24 in Bengaluru, Was Lynched, Say Police; Arrest Six Accused.

He further said that the victim was provided with medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

"The victim was provided medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered the case under relevant sections and 11 accused have been arrested," he added mentioning that the situation in the village is currently peaceful.

Also Read | Amritsar: Gold Worth Rs 17.77 Lakh Seized at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)