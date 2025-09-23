Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): In line with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call at the second Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Conference to dismantle the financial backbone of drug traffickers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi Zonal Unit, achieved a significant breakthrough.

The Competent Authority under SAFEMA has confirmed the freezing order earlier issued by NCB, covering assets valued at approximately Rs 48.6 lakhs belonging to the accused in a major drug trafficking case, the NCB said in a release on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mohanlal Speech at 71st National Film Awards: Malayalam Star Calls Cinema 'Beating Heart of His Soul' After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Watch Video).

According to the NCB release, the case dates back to August 8, 2024, when NCB Ranchi, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a vehicle at Hesmi Toll Plaza, Mandar, and seized 4,317.400 kg of poppy straw sourced from Khunti, Jharkhand.

Six accused persons, including the mastermind, Md. Imran Alam and others were arrested for operating an interstate network that supplied narcotics to Rajasthan.

Also Read | Donald Trump Reiterates 'US Ended India-Pakistan Conflict' Claim During UN Address (Watch Video).

This confirmation of the freezing order is a landmark step, reflecting NCB's commitment to pursue not only the traffickers but also their illicit wealth. By targeting the proceeds of crime, NCB aims to cripple the economic ecosystem that sustains narcotics syndicates.

The Bureau is committed to a 360-degree investigation approach that integrates seizures, arrests, financial probes, and legal action to dismantle drug trafficking networks comprehensively. Further investigation is ongoing, and more financial links are being scrutinised, it added.

The 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories (UTs) concluded on September 18 in New Delhi, with participating States and UTs reaffirming their commitment to effectively combating drug abuse and achieving a drug-free India by 2047, the release said.

Held under the theme "United Resolve, Shared Responsibility", the two-day conference was inaugurated on September 16 by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah.

The conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was attended by ANTF heads from 36 States and Union Territories, as well as stakeholders from other government departments.

Following the inspiring inaugural address by the Home Minister, four technical sessions were held to discuss the current status and future roadmap of the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) in achieving the vision of a Drug-Free Bharat by 2047, as well as the effective utilisation of the NCORD mechanism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)