SAPPHIRE Technology Strengthens India Strategy for 2026, Expanding Beyond Gaming into AI and Enterprise Solutions with ARK Infosolutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: SAPPHIRE Technology, a global leader in AMD-based graphics and PC hardware, has announced an accelerated expansion of its India strategy for 2026 in partnership with ARK Infosolutions, its exclusive distribution partner in India, targeting new growth opportunities beyond gaming. This move marks a decisive evolution of SAPPHIRE's presence in the country, from a dominant PC gaming graphics brand into a full-spectrum computing and AI solutions provider for the Indian market.

Also Read | SpaceX Acquires xAI: Elon Musk Unveils Vision for 1 Million Satellite 'Orbital Data Centres' To Power Global Artificial Intelligence.

Backed by ARK Infosolutions' strong channel reach and execution capabilities, SAPPHIRE is significantly expanding its India portfolio with the introduction of AI-focused professional GPUs, enterprise-grade EDGE AI Mini PCs, and AMD chipset motherboards, alongside its already booming AMD Radeon gaming graphics lineup.

From Gaming Leadership to a Complete Computing Ecosystem

Also Read | 'Lalitha Viral Video' Trends After Sextortion Racket Involving Karimnagar Couple Busted; Who Is She?.

SAPPHIRE has firmly established itself as a trusted brand among Indian gamers through its high-performance AMD Radeon™ graphics cards. Building on this success, 2026 represents a strategic shift as SAPPHIRE brings its global, end-to-end product ecosystem to India, addressing the evolving needs of gamers, creators, enterprises, and AI developers.

Next-Generation Gaming Graphics Cards

SAPPHIRE continues to strengthen its leadership in gaming with the AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics, built on the AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture, experience powerful ray tracing and AI accelerators, increased visual quality for video streaming and recording. The lineup includes the flagship NITRO+ series, with its trailblazing performance and features; the iconic PULSE series designed for gamers and creators who value efficiency, durability, and exceptional value, and the PURE Series offering strong gaming and creative performance wrapped up in a premium white design for modern PC systems.

Together, the SAPPHIRE lineup brings the flagship power of NITRO+, the rock-solid balance of PULSE, and the sleek white PURE series - delivering ultra-smooth high-refresh-rate gaming, ray tracing, and next-gen upscaling for the latest AAA blockbusters and competitive esports play.

SAPPHIRE AMD Chipset Motherboards Debut in India

SAPPHIRE is also launching its motherboard portfolio in India. The AMD X870 and X870E motherboards are designed for Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) processors, featuring Socket AM5, native USB4, PCIe 5.0 for GPUs and NVMe, and optimized DDR5 EXPO support. They offer enhanced power delivery for overclocking and are designed for high-performance computing, bringing improved connectivity and faster data speeds to the Ryzen platform.

The lineup includes:

Premium NITRO+ and PURE X870 & X870E variants

Mid-range B850A and B650M platforms with Wi-Fi 7

Value-focused A520M and A620AM motherboards

Designed for the latest AMD Ryzen™ processors, these boards feature PCIe Gen 5 support, robust power delivery, and comprehensive connectivity, enabling Indian system builders to create fully optimized SAPPHIRE powered systems.

AI-Ready SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Mini PC

The SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Mini PC, powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, delivers desktop-class performance in a compact footprint. With configurations up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and NPU performance of up to 50 TOPS, the EDGE AI Mini PC is engineered for AI workloads, content creation, enterprise productivity, and smart workspaces, making it ideal for India's fast-growing professional and SME ecosystem.

Professional & AI Computing Solutions

To address India's rapidly expanding AI, design, and engineering segments, SAPPHIRE is introducing the SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon™ PRO W7800 (48GB) for advanced 3D rendering, CAD, and content creation and the SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 (32GB), purpose-built for AI training, inference, and machine learning development.

These workstation-class solutions deliver certified driver support, high reliability, and massive memory headroom, targeting AI startups, research institutions, and enterprise customers across India.

Leadership Vision

"India has emerged as one of the most strategic markets for advanced computing and AI innovation," said Swarnalata Bhalerao, Country Head - Sapphire Business, India.

"At ARK Infosolution as an exclusive distribution partner, we are executing a focused, long-term strategy. SAPPHIRE is no longer limited to gaming graphics, we are bringing complete platforms spanning gaming, AI, professional, and enterprise solutions to India. Our commitment is to empower Indian gamers, creators, and businesses with world-class technology supported by strong local availability and service."

ARK Infosolutions: Powering SAPPHIRE's India Expansion

ARK Infosolutions plays a critical role in SAPPHIRE's India growth by providing nationwide distribution, deep channel relationships, robust logistics, and reliable after-sales support. The partnership is designed to scale SAPPHIRE's presence across metro cities, tier-2 markets, online platforms, and system integrator ecosystems, ensuring consistent reach and execution across the country.

About SAPPHIRE

SAPPHIRE Technology holds true to one unwavering commitment, the commitment to deliver the most feature rich and soundly engineered products to the PC Gaming, Professional and Embedded markets. All SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon graphics cards are manufactured under strict production criteria including QC and outgoing system on our ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified factory.

We are proud to offer a wide choice of industry recognised graphics cards for the PC Enthusiast and competitive gaming community. We are renowned for our SAPPHIRE NITRO+, PULSE and PURE graphics card series that have been expertly engineered to feature the most up to date cooling designs, best-in-class components, all backed up by SAPPHIRE's renowned reputation for reliability and durability. We pride ourselves on delivering remarkable overclocked performance to boost game frames to the next level no matter the price point.

Availability

SAPPHIRE's expanded 2026 portfolio will be available across India through ARK Infosolutions' extensive distribution network, serving both online and offline retail channels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)