Jamshedpur, May 20 (PTI) Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the plot to murder a village head in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district with the arrest of an armed man.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of one Deepak Sahu alias Bhagna in Kochakali in Parsudih police station area, and arrested him after recovering a pistol from his almirah, SP (City) Kumar Subhashish said.

During interrogation, Sahu told police that he had purchased the firearm about a month ago to kill the mukhiya of Harharguttu panchayat, Chotrai Murmu, over a land dispute, he said.

The man from whom Sahu bought the gun, Ajay Kumar (19), was also arrested, he added.

Police said Sahu did not have any criminal antecedent.

