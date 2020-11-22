Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,07,332 on Sunday as 175 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Six more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 945, he said.

Two deaths were reported from Ranchi district and one each from Jamtara, East Singhbhum, Hazaribagh and Godda districts, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by East Singhbhum (28), Bokaro (25) and Dhanbad (23), he said

The state now has 2,430 active coronavirus cases, while 1,03,957 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 12,509 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

