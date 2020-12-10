Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,830 as 191 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 991 after three more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Two new fatalities were reported from Ranchi and one from Dhanbad, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 97, followed by Dhanbad at 16 and Bokaro at 14.

Jharkhand now has 1,739 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,100 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 17,929 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

