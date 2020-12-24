Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,014 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 82, followed by Dhanbad (24), East Singhbhum (20) and Ramgarh (16).

Jharkhand now has 1,633 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,962 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 15,549 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

