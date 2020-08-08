Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 deaths of Jharkhand rose to 151 on Friday after six patients succumbed to the disease, a government bulletin said.

It said that 618 people also tested positive for coronavirus infection, pushing the state's tally to 16,482.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Crash: Captain of Aircraft Deepak Vasant Sathe, Who Died in Kozhikode Mishap, Was Ex-IAF Pilot; Here's More About Him.

The state now has 8,840 active cases while 7,491 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far. Till date, 3,67,757 out of 3,77,056 swab samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)