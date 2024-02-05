New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Soon after the JMM-Congress coalition government of Champai Soren won the trust vote, the Congress on Monday said Jharkhand has shattered the arrogance of the "dictator" and truth has won by defeating the conspiracies of the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP tried to topple the coalition government in Jharkhand as the chief minister was a tribal.

"Want to congratulate all alliance MLAs, (Champai) Soren ji as that they stopped the BJP-RSS conspiracy and protected the government of the poor," Gandhi said at a rally at the Shaheed Maidan held in Ranchi during his Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh that "the operation lotus of the BJP has been unsuccessful."

"This government will survive the remaining term of one year and we will go to the people of Jharkhand for a renewed mandate based on the work that we have done," Ramesh said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Jharkhand has given a big blow to the conspiratorial plans of Modi-Shah."

"Jharkhand shattered the arrogance of the dictator. India won, and the people won," the Congress said in a post in Hindi on X soon after the trust vote.

Kharge said the truth has won by defeating "all the conspiracies of the BJP".

"Congratulations to all the MLAs including Chief Minister Champai Soren and JMM Working President Hemant Soren. Lord Birsa Munda has taught us to fight against the arrogance of power. We will protect the water, forests and land of Jharkhand from those who are greedy for power," the Congress president also said in a post in Hindi on X.

Ramesh also alleged that the governors are "biased" in their role, be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand or Bihar and said they do what the home ministry tells them.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said the INDIA bloc's victory in the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly proves the power of the people.

"We are the popularly elected government and the ED cannot overturn the people's voice. The Centre's fascist attempts at destroying democracy using their agencies like the ED will be resisted with full force.

"They attacked a government of the adivasis, backwards and poor people of Jharkhand, and they will face their wrath in the Lok Sabha elections," Venugopal said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren, the wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday.

While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member Assembly. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained from voting.

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the Assembly during the voting.

The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator.

The BJP-led opposition has 26 legislators of the saffron party and three of the AJSU party.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged money-laundering case.

