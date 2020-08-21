Ranchi, Aug 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 26,938 on Thursday with 638 fresh cases, even as eight more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 286, a health official said.

Jharkhand now has 9,332 active cases, while 17,320 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 6,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

