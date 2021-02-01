New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Naveen Jindal on Monday has been conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Award 2020 for its humanitarian effort to support the communities and local administration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, the social arm of JSPL, received the award today at India International Centre, New Delhi.

Thanking the jury members for the award, Shallu Jindal said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, we launched Mission Zero Hunger in and around the operational geographies of JSPL and also in the National Capital to ensure that none is sleeping on an empty stomach because of COVID-19 induced human misery. We could also insulate the local community from loss of livelihood and ensured access to everyday cash income during this wage crunch period."

The press release by JSPL stated, "During the pandemic, the JSPL Foundation extended the customized rehabilitation training to more than 3000 children with special needs at its Rehabilitation Centres called as Asha-The Hope. JSPL also provided medically required oxygen for use by various COVID-19 hospitals and contributed Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES fund to fight the global pandemic."

Inspired by the spirit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Mahatma Award celebrates social impact leaders and change-makers across the globe. These organizations work towards making an impact and leading the way to a sustainable future.

The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as 'The CSR Man of India'. Sachdeva is a stout Gandhian and echoes the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Sachdeva played a pivotal role in lobbying for the CSR Bill, 2013 and continues to invest in various NGOs and NPOs across the world. (ANI)

