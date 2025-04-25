New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) RIL's digital arm Jio Platform on Friday posted a 25.7 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 7,022 crore in the last quarter of the 2024-25 financial year mainly on account of growth in average revenue per user.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,587 crore in the same period a year ago.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by 13.5 per cent to Rs 206.2 during the March quarter from Rs 181.7 in the March 2024 quarter.

Revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which includes telecom services firm Reliance Jio, grew by 17.7 per cent to Rs 33,986 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 28,871 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Jio's PAT grew by about 22 per cent to Rs 26,120 crore from Rs 21,434 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations of Jio Platforms grew by about 17 per cent to Rs 1,28,218 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,09,558 crore in FY24.

"JPL revenue increased by 16.9% Y-o-Y led by higher ARPU on account of tariff revisions for mobility services and improving subscriber mix. Strong growth in home connects and scale-up of digital services also contributed to revenue growth," the statement said.

