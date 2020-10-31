Guwahati, Oct 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Jishnu Barua on Saturday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam.

He replaced Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retired after serving in the post for 10 months.

Barua, who took charge at an official ceremony at state secretariat Janata Bhavan, will remain in office till August, 2022.

The 1988 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre asked all officers to work in close coordination and said he expects support and blessings from everyone.

Barua was the additional chief secretary looking after the Home and Political, Revenue and Disaster Management, Secretariat Administration (Archives), Border Protection and Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Passport departments.

While welcoming Barua, the Secretariat Administration Department organised a farewell for Krishna, a 1985 batch IAS officer, who reminisced his service days and said he was fortunate to hold several important portfolios.

